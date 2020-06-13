In his 89th year, Jack passed peacefully on June 9th at Extendicare Peterborough with his loving wife of 64 years, Shirley (McBain) by his side. A native of Lanark, Jack lived in many Ontario cities before retiring in Peterborough 20 years ago. A cherished dad to his children Tim (JoAnn), Tammy, Terry (Anne), Tracey (Greg); beloved grandpa to Amanda (Adrian), Stephanie (Jamie), Josh (Larissa), Bryce (Grace), Jacob, Lauren (Oscar), Brendan, Cameron, Steve, Rachel and great-grandpa to Lucy and Eve. A loyal Senators fan and avid reader, Jack would often be found in front of the TV watching his team while reading the latest thriller. As a self-taught wood carver, Jack has left beautiful pieces by which to remember him. A degree from Queen's University in Chemical Engineering eventually led Jack to the Ministry of the Environment where he was the District Officer for the region of Kingston for many years. The Pruner family would like to give a huge thank you to the staff at Extendicare Peterborough who have worked so diligently and compassionately with Jack during this time. Should you wish to do so, donations to The Alzheimer's Society in lieu of flowers is appreciated. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at AshburnhamFuneral.ca
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 13, 2020.