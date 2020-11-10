1/1
John Herbert "Herb" FERGUSON
Died on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, at the age of 90. Herb graduated from Queen's in 1954 in Electrical Engineering. He spent most of the next 33 years working for General Electric in Peterborough. Dear brother of Donald (Shirley), and the late Rae (Joyce) all of Maxville, ON. He will also be fondly remembered by nieces Mary McLeod, Elizabeth Kippen and Donna Ebenhoech, nephew Norman Ferguson, and many friends. According to Herb's wishes, no services will be held. If desired, condolences to the family, or donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, or the PRHC Foundation may be made through the funeral home or made online. www.CommunityAlternative.ca


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Nov. 10, 2020.
