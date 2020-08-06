John JOHNSON

Passed away at his residence on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the age of 87 years. Beloved husband of Nellie for over 60 years. Loving father of John (Terry), Jane (Mike) and Jacqueline (Duncan). Cherished grandad of Krystal (Tyler), Rachel (Bryan), Indigo, Rowan and great- grandad of Gage. Dear brother of the late William and Albert and brother in law of the late James Scott, Robert, Evelyn, Cyril, Thomas, Percy and Bridgitt. Uncle John will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and their extended families. In keeping with John's wishes, a cremation and a private family service has taken place. In memory of John, donations to the Hospital for Sick Children would be appreciated.