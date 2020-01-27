|
|
At his residence on Monday, January 20, 2020 in his 52nd year. Father of Katie. Beloved son of Gloria MacDonald, John MacDonald and his wife Stephanie. Dear brother of Gillian Imeson (Ben) Janine Darbey (Terry). Uncle to James, Rebecca, David and Sarah. Drew will be sadly missed by Jennie Lawson (Todd), Jeff Crowley (Hillary), Halle, Cassi, Cooper, Hudson, Blythe and extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins. A celebration of life will be held at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE 2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 3:00-5:00 P.M. In memory of Drew, donations to the Peterborough Humane Society or the would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 27, 2020