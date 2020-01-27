Home

POWERED BY

Services
Highland Park Funeral Centre
2510 Bensfort Rd.
Peterborough, ON K9J 1C5
(705) 745-6984
Resources
More Obituaries for John MacDONALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John "Drew" MacDONALD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
At his residence on Monday, January 20, 2020 in his 52nd year. Father of Katie. Beloved son of Gloria MacDonald, John MacDonald and his wife Stephanie. Dear brother of Gillian Imeson (Ben) Janine Darbey (Terry). Uncle to James, Rebecca, David and Sarah. Drew will be sadly missed by Jennie Lawson (Todd), Jeff Crowley (Hillary), Halle, Cassi, Cooper, Hudson, Blythe and extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins. A celebration of life will be held at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE 2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 3:00-5:00 P.M. In memory of Drew, donations to the Peterborough Humane Society or the would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -