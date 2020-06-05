Peacefully at Hospice Peterborough on May 31, 2020, in his 85th year. Bob, beloved husband of Margaret (Gibson). Dear father of Lianne (Mike) and Philip John Spearman. Cherished Granddad "Bobby" of Lila. A 22-year valued employee with Fisher Gauge, Bob was an avid SCUBA diver/instructor and active member of the Trident Underwater Club. He served on several community committees, was a talented wood craftsman, and the ultimate handyman. Spending time with family and friends, riding his bike, walking the trails, greeting his four-legged buddies and all that jazz! This was, in essence, the Bob we knew and loved. Heartfelt thanks to Bob's doctors, nurses and caregivers for their kindness and compassion. At Bob's request cremation has already taken place. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences or donations to Hospice Peterborough, the Alzheimer's Society, PRHC or LAWS would be appreciated and can be made through www.communityalternative.ca.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 5, 2020.