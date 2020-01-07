|
Died peacefully at Springdale Country Manor on January 1, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of the late Normah (nee Harcus), loving father of John Philip Roxburgh (George Wong Lee) and Normah Ann Charlebois (Gary), and proud grandfather of Bonnie Smith, he will be sadly missed by many relatives and friends. Jack attended night school in Edinburgh, Scotland while employed as a draughtsman, and eventually achieved certification as a Fellow of the Institute of Mechanical Engineers. In 1957 he emigrated to Canada to work in the aviation industry, but soon switched his focus to pulp and paper. During his long and successful career, he joined a succession of consulting engineering firms, designing paper mills in Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia. Jack moved to Montreal in 1964, and to Toronto 15 years later, but upon his retirement in 1994 he decided to settle in Peterborough, where he lived for 25 years. For much of his life Jack was also an avid model railway enthusiast. His detailed, historically accurate model of the long-gone North Leith railway station, which took up most of the basement in his home, was featured on the cover of Railway Modeller magazine in September 1978. In his retirement Jack enjoyed reading about current and historical events and listening to jazz and Scottish music. A Private Interment was held at Little Lake Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated. A celebration of Jack's life will be organized and announced at a later date. The family sincerely thank Springdale Country Manor for their kindness and care. Online condolences may be offered at www.comstockkaye.com