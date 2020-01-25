|
|
John Sidney Cartwright passed quietly on Jan 20th 2020 at his home in Calgary Alberta. John was born May 8th 1926 in Newport Wales. He leaves his beloved wife of over 70 years, Sylvia Cartwright. He was predeceased by his daughter Gail Hope (Terry) in 2009. He leaves his daughter Kim Le Page (Eddie), Peterborough Ontario and his son Paul (Helene) of Calgary Alberta. Pop will be missed by his grandchildren: Jason Hope (Elizabeth), Jennifer Luebke (Scott), Justin Hope (Carla), Erin Jackson (Jeff), Jeremy Le Page (Erin), Jessica Wong (Mike), Stephanie Donaghy (Kam), John Cartwright (Sara) and his 13 great grandchildren. John will be remembered with much love and fond memories as a wonderful husband, loving father and grandfather. A private family celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 25, 2020