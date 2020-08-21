1/1
John Talbert ("Jack") JOHNSON
Passed away peacefully at his residence on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at the age of 65. Loving father of Heather Beattie (Ryan), Lucas (Mahala), Talbert, and Anthony (Lexi). Dear brother of Charles, William (Vivian), and Danny (Diana). Also survived by two grandchildren, Claire and Isabella. Predeceased by his parents, John and Irene (nee Battle). Jack was an avid reader and researcher. His love of the outdoors and local history led to his joy of metal detecting, when possible even returning a lost cherished item to its former owner. He was passionate about genealogy, tracing his family tree hundreds of years, which will be passed down for generations. Cremation has taken place and an interment will be held at Rosemount Memorial Gardens at a later date. Donations to the Kawartha Ancestral Research Association in memory of Jack would be appreciated by the family. Online Book of Condolence may be signed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Aug. 21, 2020.
