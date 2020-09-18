It is with deepest sadness that the family of John "Scott" Venton announce his passing on September 14 2020, after a short illness. Beloved husband of Denise Vallee since 2015. They relished every moment of their time together. There was nothing he enjoyed more than their many adventures. Scotty cherished his four children, Caileigh McKnight, Jake, Riley and Sydney Venton. He was avidly interested and involved in their numerous sports and activities. Through his children and his genuine interest in others, he was known and liked by so many in the community. You could never find a more proud father. Son of the late Donald and Elizabeth Venton. Son-in-law of Wayne Vallee and the late Ellen Vallee. He will be fondly remembered by his sister Mary Mott (Rob), cousins Debbie, Laurie, Sandy, Ian and their families, as well as step-children Lucas Darling, Jennifer Earnshaw (Nick) and by wee grand-daughter Marley Earnshaw. A happy surprise in his life was discovering two brothers who had been adopted as babies as was Scott. They made the most of the 3 1/2 short years that they knew of each other. Brother of, Tom Sawyer (Jana), Matt Parker. Heartfelt thanks to PRHC - All ICU staff, volunteers and clergy. Your compassion and sensitivity will never be forgotten. A private family service will be held at a later date. Donations to the McMichael Gallery or the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be left at AshburnhamFuneral.ca
.