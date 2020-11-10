Suddenly at Peterborough Regional Hospital, on Friday, November 6, 2020. Born in Woodstock on March 8, 1951, he was the loving husband of Marilyn Ruth (Allen), generous and infinitely proud father of Brooke Rea (Kris) of Guelph, Christine of Toronto, and Jessica (Tanya) of Toronto. Adored Grampa "Magnifico" of Elliot, Hillary, Andrew Rea, and Emilia Thornton. He is survived by his mother J. Marie (Manning) Thornton and sister Barbara Marie, Woodstock and predeceased by his father Ronald Masson and brother Ronald Gary Thornton. He was loved and admired by two generations of nieces and nephews and Marilyn's entire family. A Chartered Professional Accountant who served his clients with efficiency, dedication, integrity and wisdom for forty years in Woodstock, Stratford and Peterborough. As a mentor and decisive boss, he was deeply appreciated and respected by clients and staff alike. As a young man, he was an Olympic hopeful (sprinting) and star basketball player. He never lost his lifelong love of watching NCAA basketball into the busy tax season. His two cherished grade school buddies shared his love of fishing, music and all things 'Beach Boys'. As a recent retiree he was an evolving cook and had learned to make delicious bread for his entire family to enjoy. He patiently shared his love of the water and fishing with his delightful grandchildren and evenings were usually spent playing cards. Cruising with Marilyn gave him great joy and allowed him to shorten his travel 'bucket list'. Jon wasn't much of a reader but he excelled at problem solving; he was an accomplished 'Grill Master' but had very little aptitude with motors of any variety. He studied astronomy, and with near perfect pitch could play any keyboard, ukulele, brass or woodwind instrument. He took time and care to explain the difficult-to-understand, be it to clients or his young grandchildren. He was determined, just a little stubborn, endlessly kind to all and was a generous bartender! He had a very quick wit and dry sense of humour. At 69, he leaves us far too early but we take comfort in knowing how much he loved his family and dear friends. He will be endlessly missed but remembered with great love, sad tears and frequent laughter. Visitation will be held at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield on November 13, 2020 from 4:30 - 7:00 P.M. Due to COVID restrictions, visitation is limited to a specific number of visitors at a time. ONLY THOSE WITH AN APPOINTMENT WILL BE ALLOWED IN. TO SECURE A DESIGNATED TIME TO PAY YOUR RESPECTS, PLEASE BOOK ONLINE at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
