Jonni Gregson KNOX

Jonni Gregson KNOX Obituary
JONNI GREGSON KNOX Suddenly on Friday, March 20, 2020, in his 63rd year. Dear father of Chelsea Knox (Alex) of Ottawa. Beloved brother of Virginia McWilliams (Dan), Derri Knox (Bonnie), Julie Kayser (Rob), and Rob Knox (Veronica). Predeceased by his parents Gregory and Betty Knox. He will be missed by his many nieces, nephews and friends. Anyone who met Jonni will always remember his kindness, quick wit and gentle spirit. He cherished his summers on Stoney Lake, was a gifted mechanic and talented musician, but without a doubt being a father brought him the most joy. A private celebration will take place at a later date. If desired, donations can be made to the Lakefield Animal Welfare Society. Online condolences can be made at comstockkaye.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 25, 2020
