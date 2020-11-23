Passed away peacefully with family at her side on November 20, 2020 at St. Joseph's at Fleming in her 80th year. Beloved husband of Don Barrie for 57 years. Cherished mother of Jennifer Barrie (Ian) and David Barrie (Julie). Proud Nana of Nicholas, Madeline, Benjamin and Carter. Predeceased by her parents Charles and Florence Jackson (nee-Marshall) and sisters Jackie Kennedy and Pat Hodge. Jose was a lifelong honorary member of Beta Sigma Phi. She will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A private family graveside service will be held at Highland Park Cemetery. Due to current restrictions, a Celebration of Life will occur in the Spring. Arrangements entrusted to COMSTOCK - KAYE LIFE CELEBRATION CENTRE. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Joseph's at Fleming Foundation would be appreciated by Jose's family.