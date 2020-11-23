1/1
Jose Mabel (Jackson) BARRIE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully with family at her side on November 20, 2020 at St. Joseph's at Fleming in her 80th year. Beloved husband of Don Barrie for 57 years. Cherished mother of Jennifer Barrie (Ian) and David Barrie (Julie). Proud Nana of Nicholas, Madeline, Benjamin and Carter. Predeceased by her parents Charles and Florence Jackson (nee-Marshall) and sisters Jackie Kennedy and Pat Hodge. Jose was a lifelong honorary member of Beta Sigma Phi. She will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A private family graveside service will be held at Highland Park Cemetery. Due to current restrictions, a Celebration of Life will occur in the Spring. Arrangements entrusted to COMSTOCK - KAYE LIFE CELEBRATION CENTRE. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Joseph's at Fleming Foundation would be appreciated by Jose's family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre
356 Rubidge Street
Peterborough, ON K9H4C7
7057454683
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved