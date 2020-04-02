|
Sadly, Al passed away peacefully on Friday, March 27th, 2020 at the PRHC, at the age of 89. Al, beloved husband of Gudrun "Penny" (nee Hagemann). Loving and devoted father of Sandra Breault (Lloyd King), and Pamela Breault-White. Cherished Opa of grandchildren Laura Stephens, Chloe King, Jeffrey King, and Kyle White. Loving great-grandfather of Harvey, Kalina, Max, and Karleigh. Sadly missed by his siblings Geraldine Heffernan (Peterborough), Leonard Breault (Oshawa), Joan Barrett (Lethbridge), and predeceased by his sister Judith Hornall. Son of the late Joseph and Marie Breault of Saskatchewan. Remembered lovingly by his nieces and nephew as well as many neighbourhood friends. Al will be remembered for his love of family, all animals, his home and pets. Al's kindness and gentle presence will be missed by all. The family would like to acknowledge the kind care and support of Dr. Susan Courtney, Dr. Webster, Dr. Gibson, the GAIN clinic, and Nurse Thomas on the Palliative Floor of PRHC, as well as the caring aid of personal support workers Kylie and Keith, and Shelby at the Alzheimer's Society. After a private burial at Rosemount Memorial Gardens, a celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Al to your local animal shelter or food bank would be most appreciated.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 2, 2020