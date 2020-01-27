|
|
O'BRIEN, Joseph Anthony (Retired Sheet Metal Worker, Member of the Warsaw Lions Club and St. Joseph's Parish Douro Knights of Columbus Council 11486). Passed away peacefully at his residence, on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in his 84th year. Beloved husband of the late Margaret O'Brien (nee Sheehan) d. August 7, 2014. Loving father of Gail (John) Martin, Debbie (Floyd-Buck) Hough, Adele (Peter) Glover, Michelle (Roy) Scott and Andy (Gwen). Dear grandfather of Jackie Martin, Christine (Loui) Gallo, Janet Martin (Jim), Johnny Martin (Kayla); Mike Hough (Kate), Kevin Hough (Sataria); Jessica Glover (Josh), Jenn Glover (Riley); Cain Abbott (Amanda); Kirsten O'Brien (Andrew) and Logan O'Brien. Dear grandfather of Justin, Loui and Maggie Gallo, Jacob and Vince Martin-Holowaty, Kieran and Dixon Rye, Jack Martin, Zoey and Tyson Lafont-Hough, Noah Hough, Jordan, Kaydence and Maddie Eakins, Hannah and Ryland Abbott, Arthur Kannegiesser and Winter McCoy. Dear brother of Ella (Gus) Sheehan, Bernie (Arnold) Roque, Frances (Don) Kimura. Dear brother-in-law of Mary Woodruff (late Harvey), Bernard Sheehan (late Leona), Gerard Sheehan (Pat), Roseanne Sheehan, Jim Sheehan, Lenore Cartlidge (late Dave), Julie Craib (Barry) and the late Carl Sheehan (late Eileen). Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Pre-deceased by his parents Frank O'Brien and Maudie Coughlin, sister Pauline Moloney (late Steve), and brother Martin O'Brien (late Marie). Visitation at DUFFUS FUNERAL HOME, 431 George Street South from 1-4 and 6-9 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. (St. Joseph's Parish Douro Knights of Columbus Council 11486 Prayers 8:30 p.m. Tuesday) Funeral Mass at ST. JOSEPH'S CHURCH, DOURO on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow in St. Joseph's Parish Hall in Douro. Cremation followed by a private family interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Douro. In memory of Joe, donations to the Warsaw Lions Club, St. Joseph's Parish Douro Knights of Columbus Council or would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.duffusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 27, 2020