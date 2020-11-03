Honoured with prestigious awards and medals but who valued his family above all else, passed away peacefully at Fairhaven LTC on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the age of 100. Devoted husband of the late Ella English (2015). Loving father of Anne Marie Tobin, Mary Jo Robbins, Eloise Sullivan, Liz Horsfield and Joseph Sullivan (Penny). Beloved grandfather of Angela (Nino), Michael (Lauren), Stephen (deceased), Melissa (Nic), Jodie, Alex, Joseph Jr. (Trish) and Joshua (Autumn). Cherished great-grandfather of Taylor, Jacob, Emma, Lily, Owen, Hudson and Madelyn. Survived by his sister Teresa Pala (late Joe). Predeceased by his brothers Cletus, Monsignor Gerard, Bernard, John and sisters Madeline and Marie. Joseph was a tireless and selfless leader, mentor, and advocate who never sought recognition, but only to make a positive difference. He enriched the lives of all who crossed paths with him. He leaves a legacy of strength, courage, honour, generosity and love that has made this world a better place. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Fairhaven for their loving care of Joe. Funeral Mass will be held in ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CHURCH, 300 Wilson Street on Thursday November 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Highland Park Cemetery. Covid-19 restrictions are in place, space is limited, and face coverings are required. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Fairhaven LTC. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com