(Retired GM employee after 32 years) At the North Bay Regional Health Centre on Thursday, February 20, 2020 in his 70th year. Beloved husband of Bonnie (nee McLean) for 51 years. Loving father of David (Lori), and Dennis (Andrea). Cherished popa of Curtis, Kyra and Ella. Predeceased by his sister Heather and his brother Gerald. Brother-in-law of Randy Poulin, Ted Leveck (the late Brenda) and the late Rhonda. Joe will be missed by his several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. There will be a Celebration of Joe's Life held at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE 2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow Highland Park Cemetery. Reception will be held in the Highland Park Funeral Centre. In memory of Joe, donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Peterborough Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 25, 2020