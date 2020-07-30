1/1
Joseph DOCHERTY
Passed away peacefully at Extendicare Peterborough on Monday, July 27, 2020 in his 95th year. Husband of the late Josephine Docherty. Loving father of Wendy Docherty. Loving grandfather of Joshua (Victoria), Joseph and Tyler. Dear great-grandfather of Sophia and Selena. Dear brother of May Gravelle. Loving uncle of Michael Gravelle and his nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Joseph Docherty and Mary Anne Hanson, and sisters Isabelle Rice and Margaret Brasseur. Private Family Funeral Prayers were held in the DUFFUS CHAPEL, Peterborough on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Interment at Little Lake Cemetery. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.duffusfuneralhome.com


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
