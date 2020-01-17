|
|
Passed away peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on December 15, 2019 in his 89th year. He is predeceased by his wife Patricia Dowling (nee Malloy). A Memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of Assumption Roman Catholic Church (1830 Keene Rd.) on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment at St. Peter's Cemetery. A Reception will follow in the Parish Hall. Online Condolences may be signed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 17, 2020