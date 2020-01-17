Home

Joseph "Barry" Dowling

Passed away peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on December 15, 2019 in his 89th year. He is predeceased by his wife Patricia Dowling (nee Malloy). A Memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of Assumption Roman Catholic Church (1830 Keene Rd.) on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment at St. Peter's Cemetery. A Reception will follow in the Parish Hall. Online Condolences may be signed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 17, 2020
