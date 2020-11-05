It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joe on November 2, 2020 at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. He was surrounded by his beloved family; his wife of 42 years, Barbara (nee Orr), and daughters Denise Munro (Jamie), Joanna Willoughby (John) and Diana Murphy (Brendan). He was the cherished grandpa of Olivia, Michael and Mitchell and dear brother of Robert (Cindy) and John (Carole). Predeceased by his parents Dennis and Mary Hobbins. He will be sadly missed by his granddogs Princess and Lilly. Joe was a fitter-welder in Large Motors at General Electric for 42 years. He was committed to workplace safety and for 25 years he served on the GE Health and Safety Committee. For many years he was also a member of the GE S & A Club. Joe loved sports of all kinds including golf, hockey, baseball and football. Most of all, he loved his family - he adored his wife and daughters and was so thrilled about his young grandkids. Public visitation will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. A private family funeral will be held at a later time. To protect the public during the Covid-19 pandemic, we are limiting the number of guests per half hour for this visitation. To reserve a spot please contact us at 705-745-4683 between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Please be prepared to provide your name and contact information for the Peterborough Health Unit's contact log. Please be aware all attendees are required to wear a mask or cloth facial cover; please have yours on, prior to entering. Social distancing is required and gathering on our outdoor properties is not permitted. If so desired, donations in memory of Joe may be made to the Ontario Trillium Foundation or the Kidney Foundation of Canada. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com