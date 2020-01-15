|
Passed away peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on January 10, 2020 in his 91st year. Born on May 6, 1929 to Frank and Rose (nee Kelly) McGrath. Beloved husband of sixty-eight years to Gisele (nee LaSalle) McGrath. Youngest brother of Kaye (Watters), Wilfred, Elwood, and Helena (Lamothe) McGrath. Dear father to the late Philip (d. September 26, 2019), and Denis (d. July 18, 1953) McGrath. Loving grandfather to Michael, Deborah, and Jennifer McGrath. Proud great-grandfather of Tavis, Paden, and Madeline McGrath. Sadly missed and remembered by relatives and friends. Visitation at DUFFUS FUNERAL HOME, 431 George Street South from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Funeral Mass at the CATHEDRAL OF ST. PETER-IN-CHAINS on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. Cremation followed by a private family interment in Bryson, Quebec. In memory of Francis, donations to St. Vincent de Paul Society (Cathedral Chapter) would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.duffusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 15, 2020