Passed away peacefully at his residence on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in his 93rd year. Dear uncle of several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Eusebio Basciano and Mary Capone, sisters Mary McIntosh, Rose DeCarlo and Yola Basciano and brothers John, Leonard and Philip Basciano. A private family graveside service will be held at St. Peter's Cemetery. A Funeral Mass will be held at a later date. In memory of Joe, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family and can be made through DUFFUS FUNERAL HOME with whom the arrangements have been entrusted. Online condolences may be made at www.duffusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 3, 2020
