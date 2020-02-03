|
Entered into eternal rest, at Case Manor Care Community, Bobcaygeon on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in his 90th year. Reverend Mr. Joseph McTeague was born in Peterborough on May 3, 1930, and retired in Ennismore. Beloved husband of Nicole "Nicky" (nee. Goulet) of 59 years. Cherished father of the Hon. Dan McTeague, P.C. (Dr. Daniela Rossi), Michelle Lumsden (Walter), and Nicole Burley (Rodney). Dearly loved by his grandchildren Geoffrey (Tori-Lee), Gregory (Taylor), Kyle, Bradley (Hailey), Natalie, Liam, Patrick, Gabriela, Adriana and one great-grandson on the way. Survived by his siblings Jim McTeague (Mary), and Marnie Tapp, sister-in-law Eileen McTeague, brother-in-law George White, Walter Wingfield, Bill Newlands and dear nephew John Tapp. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Mary "Molly" (nee. McCann), siblings Patrick, Catherine Newlands, Bill McTeague (Kaye), Marion White, Frank McTeague (Mary), Mary Ferrante, Anne Wingfield, and John McTeague (Lillian). Deacon Joe will lie in state at St. Martin of Tours R.C. Church, Ennismore on Tuesday February 4, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 PM. Evening prayers at 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Reception to follow downstairs in the Church Hall. As expressions of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Diocesan Priest Retirement Fund and may be made by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355. Heartfelt thanks for the exceptional care Joe received by the "Angels" at Case Manor, Bobcaygeon.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 3, 2020