Peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in her 86th year. Loving wife of the late Maurice for 63 years. She is the dear mother of Jeff (Cindy), Joanne (Dave) and Marilyn (Guy). Proud grandmother of Andrew (Krystina), Jon (Kate), Dan (Rachel), Nick (Jessica), Spencer (Meaghan), Sebastien (Kelsey) and Simon (Megan). Great-grandmother of Austin, Garrett, Emerson, Harlow, Maddie, Jacob, Deacon, Aubrey and Brantley. Survived by sister Bess McIlwain. Will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents William and Edith Smith, sisters Lila, Maude, Jane, Sadie, Jean and brother Jack. Josephine was a fun loving wife, mom and granny who always gave great joy and love unconditionally to those who knew her. She enjoyed life and was an avid bowler and talented wood carver. Special thanks to Dr. Matheson and the kind staff in the palliative care unit. A memorial reception will be held at Ashburnham Funeral Home, 840 Armour Road, on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. with words of remembrance at 12 noon. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bethany, will take place in the Spring. Donations in memory of Josephine, can be made to a at: www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 17, 2020