Joyce Lavalle died peacefully, on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare, Bracebridge. She was in her 88th year. Joyce (Underwood) was the beloved mother of the late Rick (d.2007), Mark (Laurie) of Peterborough, David (Lili) of Lindsay and her grandson Christen, whom she raised from birth. Fondly remembered by her daughter-in-law Stephanie Lavalle. She will be lovingly remembered by six additional grandchildren: Alexandra, Sabrina (Joe), Ronald, Johnathan, Bradley, Kaitlin (Dylan); and great-granddaughter Delia. Joyce worked for 25 years with CHEX TV in Peterborough before retiring to Trout Creek where she became an active member of Powassan United Church and the Used Book Store. The Lavalle family will welcome relatives and friends at the Paul Funeral Home, Powassan on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 1 to 2 p.m. with the service at 2 p.m. Following the service a luncheon in her memory will held at Powassan United Church. After the service, cremation will be followed by interment of ashes at Pine Hills Cemetery in Scarborough. Should you wish to make a donation in Joyce's memory, the Powassan United Church or the Heart and Stroke Foundation are suggested. To make a donation, to leave a message of support for the family, or for more information, please go to www.paulfuneralhome.ca or call PAUL FUNERAL HOME, Powassan at (705)724-2024.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 3, 2020