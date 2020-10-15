Passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre, at the age of 74. Judith is survived by her loving husband David Fletcher of 56 years. Beloved mother of Dave Fletcher (Maureen), Tracey Hill (Tim), Joe Fletcher (Della), and Tammy Bertrand (Brad). Grandmother of Dustin Fletcher (Vanessa), Michael McIntyre (Ashley), Jennifer McIntyre (Mark), Peter McIntyre, Jordan Hill (Ashley), Jessica Hill (Clara), Sawyer Bertrand, Nikkole Bertrand. Great-grandchildren Evan Hill, Dexter McIntyre, Tabitha McIntyre, Luther McIntyre, and Gracie McIntyre. Sister of Robert, Jennifer, Beverly, Peter, Brenda, and Jo-Anne of Ottawa. Daughter of the late Louise Hawkins (Harry). Predeceased by her parents-in-law Martha and Ivan Fletcher. Beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews. Survived by her cherished dog Topaz. Judith will always be remembered by her love of working with children and her creative talents. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
, Humane Society, or the PRHC Foundation. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca