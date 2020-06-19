Judy GALLAGHER

Passed away peacefully with family by her side at Ross Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the age of 61 years. Beloved wife and best friend of Roy for 41 years. Loving daughter of Edna Wood nee Grant and the late Gerald Wood. Dear sister of Charles Wood (Karen Peters), Donna Skuce (Cliff), Kevin Wood (Terri), Nancy Jamieson (Charlie) and sister-in-law of Terry (Lee Ann) and Ross (Deborah). Aunt Judy was adored and cherished by all of her nieces, nephews and their extended families. In keeping with Judy's wishes a cremation has taken place and a private family interment took place at Rosemount Memorial Gardens. In memory Judy, donations to the Parkinson's Society would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to NISBETT FUNERAL HOME 705-745-3211. Online condolences can be made at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 19, 2020.