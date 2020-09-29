1/1
Judy Marie ASHWORTH
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Judy Ashworth after a short but courageous battle with cancer, on Monday, September 21, 2020, at the age of 66. Judy will be sadly missed by her devoted husband of 46 years Rob, and her two daughters, Robin (Joe), and Nicole. Judy will be lovingly remembered by her cherished grandchildren, Jayden, Mason, and Westin, and by her loving sisters, Mavis (Grant), Diane (Dave), and Colleen. Judy will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends. Judy's thoughtful, fun and loving personality left an unforgettable mark on everyone who knew her. Judy was very dedicated to the Mark St. United Church community, both as the church custodian and also as a member of the congregation. A visitation in honour of Judy will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 4-7 p.m., at the Highland Park Funeral Centre in Peterborough. A private family service will also be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mark Street United Church, or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
