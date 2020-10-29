Passed away peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre with family by her side on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the age of 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Jim (2010). Loving mother of Kelli Lawder (Roy) and Kevin (Vanessa). Cherished Nanny of Lisa, Tyler, Joshua, Gracie and great-nanny of Ophelia. Dear sister of Jerry, Ronnie and the late Bing Crowthers. Auntie June will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and their extended families. June will be sadly missed by her cat, Rocket. In keeping with June's wishes a cremation has taken place and a private family ceremony was held. Interment Little Lake Cemetery. In memory of June and for her love of cats, donations to L.A.W.S or the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to NISBETT FUNERAL HOME, 705-745-3211. On-line condolences may be made at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com