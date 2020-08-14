MARK, June Isobel (nee Pollock) Peacefully on August 13, our cherished mother slowly slipped away while listening to classical music at 91 years of age. June Mark (nee Pollock) was the beloved wife of the late James (d. 2003). Adored mother of Susan Mark (John Villalta), Jim, Nancy Dennis (Mike). Much loved Nanny to Sean Keating (Laureen Lyons), Jake Keating (Katie Walker), Marcie June Stringer (Steve) & Kate Villalta (David Pardy) and Nanny "2" to Eliana June Stringer, James Archer Keating & Zachary Steven Stringer. Former Mother in Law of Shane Keating (Kim). Sister of Arthur, Jackie, Diane & Mary and Sister in law of Lois Mark. June was also loved by many nieces & nephews. Mom was a beautiful sweet generous soul. June's mission in life was to raise her children and spend time with her grandchildren. She was thrilled to become a great grandmother. Mom was an avid reader, loved to crochet, travel, be outdoors, make holiday dinners for her family & friends, blueberry pancakes for her grandchildren and especially loved to listen to music of many different genres. She loved reading the news daily and could argue politics well into her mid 80's with her grandsons. All of our friends and extended families that met her, fell in love with her too. Our sincere gratitude to the Riverside 4 nursing station at Fairhaven, they loved her just as her family did. Dementia robbed her of her memory, but her loving kindness prevailed. A private family service will be held at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE. Donations in June's memory to the Fairhaven Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
"And I think to myself, what a wonderful world", Louis Armstrong.