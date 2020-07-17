June passed away peacefully on July 12, 2020 at the age of 95 having just celebrated her 95th birthday on July 5th. Predeceased by her husband Alastair (Kelly). She is survived by her three loving sons Ronald, David and Peter (Frank). A wonderful and loving grandmother to Cameron (Jennifer), Shana Hennessy (Paul), Robyn (Stephen), Alastair and Morgan. Great grandmother to Jack, Charlie and Ellie Hennessy, Mabel & Henry Coe and Ethan Mitchell. June will be dearly missed by her brother Gerry Linton (Valerie) and her nephews Greg (Abby) and Mark Linton. Joya and Marilyn Mitchell were cherished daughters-in-law. Her best friend Marilyn Linton will treasure their friendship which spanned more than half a century. The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Fairhaven who took great care of her in her later years. Morgan, June's granddaughter, caregiver and best friend, our family cannot thank you enough for the love and tenderness you have shown her over the last several years. You were always there. The words 'thank you' are simply not enough in terms of our gratitude. Family was everything to June and it is with heavy hearts yet bright smiles and great memories we say goodbye. We hope all those who she joins in heaven enjoy Tony Bennett's music! You are in our hearts, forever. If desired, donations may be made to Fairhaven Home- Peterborough through the funeral home. Condolences may be made through the funeral home online. www.Com
munity Alternative.ca