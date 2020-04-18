|
|
June passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Avalon Retirement Lodge in Orangeville, Ontario at the age of 77, following a brief illness. Loving mother of Mark Pope, (predeceased by daughter-in-law, Laura) of Peterborough, Tina Ratcliffe (Sean) of Orangeville, Stephen (Elaine) of Peterborough. Dear sister of the late Anne (Paul Jerome) late brother Edward, (Maureen) both of England. Loving Aunt to Ian Hoare, Sharon Green, Karen Taylor and Debra Williams of England. Loving Nanny of Ryan, Kevin, Alyssa (Jeremy), Kyrie, Victoria and Nicholas. Great Nanny of Olivia, Sophie, Amelia and Gregory. Due to current distancing restrictions and in keeping with June's wishes, June has asked for cremation to take place and June will be interred by the immediate family at a later date. Donations, if desired, to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 18, 2020