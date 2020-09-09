1/1
Peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at PRHC. Beloved wife of the late John (1984). Loving mother of Cort (Marion), Jay (Arleigh), Lew (Shirley), Victor (Kathy), Ritch, Paul (Cindy) and Laurie. Proud grandma of Victoria (Chris Dobson), Susan (Sean Sullivan), Beth (Jeremy Holden), Lindsay (Trystan Wells), Jackie (Steve Parker), Josh, Jen, Lynn, Benjamin (Predeceased), Becky (Michael Howk), Chris, John, Shannon and Catherine. Great-grandma to 16 great-grandchildren. June will also be sadly missed by her extended family and a host of friends especially those at Grace United Church. A Visitation will take place at the NISBETT FUNERAL HOME 600 Monaghan Road on Thursday, September 10th, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Please be advised that due to COVID 19 restrictions a maximum of 20 visitors may be in the building at the same time. Once the capacity has been reached new visitors will be allowed to enter as previous guests leave. All visitors MUST wear a mask and keep socially distanced (2 meters) while in the building. A private family service will take place at a later date followed by interment at Rosemount Memorial Gardens. In memory of June donations may be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Society of Canada or Grace United Church. Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Sep. 9, 2020.
