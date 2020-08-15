1/1
Karin Ursula (Benz) VAJDA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020 at Hastings Manor Long Term Care in Belleville at the age of 80. Karin, originally from Germany, was a long-time resident of Peterborough and was the owner/operator of Karin's Collectibles in Buckhorn for over 30 years. She will be missed by her daughter Kim Levy (Brent), granddaughters Sarah and Julia and brother Horst Ebel (Lise). Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL. A burial will take place at Lakefield Cemetery on Tuesday August 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Appreciation and gratitude are expressed to Dan Roberts for his compassion and care of Karin over the past few years, and to Hastings Manor staff for the excellent care they provided to Karin during her time there. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705.652.3355.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hendren Funeral Homes - Lakefield Chapel
66 Queen St.
Lakefield, ON K0L 2H0
(705) 652-3355
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hendren Funeral Homes - Lakefield Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved