Passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020 at Hastings Manor Long Term Care in Belleville at the age of 80. Karin, originally from Germany, was a long-time resident of Peterborough and was the owner/operator of Karin's Collectibles in Buckhorn for over 30 years. She will be missed by her daughter Kim Levy (Brent), granddaughters Sarah and Julia and brother Horst Ebel (Lise). Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL. A burial will take place at Lakefield Cemetery on Tuesday August 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Appreciation and gratitude are expressed to Dan Roberts for his compassion and care of Karin over the past few years, and to Hastings Manor staff for the excellent care they provided to Karin during her time there. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
or by calling 705.652.3355.