August 3, 1925 - July 20, 2020 Kay passed peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on July 20, 2020. Kay was born August 3, 1925. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Bill (2015) with whom she enjoyed a wonderful life for almost 69 years. They were married July 20, 1946. Kay was the daughter of the late Otis Stanley and Katherine Margaret Cox, and was also predeceased by sisters Betty and Jean. Born and raised in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Kay carried a lifelong passion and love for the ocean and the maritimes and visited her east coast family often after moving to Peterborough with Bill in 1946. While down east, she loved ocean swims, lobster dinners and grapenut ice cream, a maritime favourite. An athlete, Kay was a consummate basketball (varsity), tennis (Quaker Tennis Club),and badminton (Peterborough Badminton Club) player and enjoyed golf with family and friends for many decades at Kawartha GCC. Kay was a graduate of Dalhousie University with a Licentiate of Music (Pianoforte), and member of the Ontario Registered Music Teachers Association, preparing her for a lifetime of piano teaching in Peterborough and area. She was an active member of the IODE and was engaged in activities at Trinity United Church. Her final years were spent at Canterbury Gardens Retirement Residence where she rejoined old friends, made many new ones, and stayed active with her bridge playing and other activities. Our thanks go to the staff at Canterbury who made her years there most enjoyable. The family also thanks the caring staff at PRHC. Kay is lovingly missed by sons David (Judy) and Robert (Karen) and daughters Judy and Elizabeth (Brian). Also lovingly remembered by grandchildren Andrew (Lindsay), Jonathan (Katie), Michael (Sarah), Jennifer (Brie), Jillian, Sarah (Adrian), Alissa (Kevin), Adam (Katie), Lauren and Daniel, and by 9 great-grandchildren. A memorial visitation will be held in memory of Kay at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE, 2510 Bensfort Road, on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 10:30 A.M. - 12:00 P.M. Covid protocols will be in place and a face mask is mandatory. If so desired, donations in Kay's memory may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada or the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com