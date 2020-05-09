It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Kathleen Elizabeth Barnett on May 1, 2020 at the Peterborough Regional Health Center. Our family would like to express our gratitude to the staff for their kindness and compassion during this difficult time. Kathleen was born in Arcola, SK. on February 13, 1964. She was the eldest of the "four K's" born to Louise and Manford Barnett. The family moved to Estevan in 1965 and settled in Saskatoon in 1969. Kathleen attended St. Matthew Elementary School and Holy Cross High School. She received her Bachelor of Arts with Distinction and Honours in English and her Masters of Arts in English from the U of S. Kathleen achieved her Ph.D. ABD: Eighteenth-Century British Literature from McMaster University. Kathleen married David Ingham in Saskatoon on August 2, 1991. Kathleen was known for her passion for teaching, language, reading, writing and literature. She held herself to a very high standard and dedicated countless hours preparing for her classes, teaching and marking papers. Her students and those she tutored were a very special part of Kathleen's life. Kathleen taught communications, general education and English courses at Fleming College since 2003. In addition to her teaching, she began tutoring in 2017 and provided learning support services. Kathleen was involved in curriculum development experience for the Oxford University Press. She taught a literacy, numeracy, and basic skills program for adult learners with the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board. Kathleen was also an instructor, lecturer and professor at Centennial College, Trent University and University of Lethbridge. Throughout Kathleen's life she was often found with her nose in a book or e-reader. Kathleen loved movies, live music and stand-up comedy. She was unbeatable at Scrabble and an expert at trivia. Kathleen had a huge heart and cared greatly for creatures big and small. She loved her cats Afra and Sapho. She had unlimited compassion for the less fortunate. She loved cooking for others which often included visiting speciality stores to find the exact ingredients. This was followed by hours of preparation and a delicious gourmet meal. Kathleen will be lovingly remembered and missed by her mother, Louise, son Justin (Marcie) Dupuis and grandchildren Tristan and Bohdi, sisters: Karen (Rod) Forsythe and family Alexandra and Mackenzie; Kim (Bruce) Hergott and family Rachel (Kyle McEachern) and Tyson; Kelly (Tim) Guss and family Lily and Abigail, Chantelle and Josee (Cam Bremner) and son Beau; uncle David Malcolm and special friends Barbara Martinez, Stephen Hedgcock and Danny Dalton. Kathleen was predeceased by her father, Manford Barnett, Aunt Helen (Nychuk) Malcolm, Uncle Lawrence and Aunt Maizelle Barnett, and her Aunt Eunice and Uncle John Collins. Kathleen's wish for cremation will be honoured. A family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If you wish to make a donation in her memory, please apply your donation to the Cameron House on the Brock Mission Website http://www.brockmission.ca . To leave condolences, please visit: https://ashburnhamfuneral.ca/
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on May 9, 2020.