Kathleen ROSS
Kathleen Ross was born in London, Ontario on January 27, 1937 and moved with her family to Montreal. She was the daughter of Marion Kathleen Ross, nee Towers, of Hamilton and John Wellington Ross. of Woodstock. She had two older brothers who predeceased her: John Beverly Ross and Allan Towers Ross. In 1976, she moved to Toronto to be closer to family, and after retirement, moved to her beloved paradise in Buckhorn, Ontario which she enjoyed for nearly twenty years. Kay is remembered fondly by relatives including the Satkeviches of Boston, the Rosses of Whitehorse, and the Andersons, Hannafords, and Partridges, mostly of Ontario. She also had a wide network of friends which she cultivated over the years. She was as well, a serious supporter of animal welfare. The family would like to thank the nurses, doctors and staff of the Palliative Care Unit of the Peterborough Regional Health Centre, for their care and attention to Kathleen, over the past nine months as she dealt with cancer. Their caring kept her comfortable until she passed away peacefully, on September 14, 2020. Cremation has taken place. The family and friends will gather for a Memorial Service at a later date.


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Sep. 22, 2020.
