Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for KEITH JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KEITH DONALD JONES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Keith on January 20, 2020 at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre (PRHC). We take comfort knowing that he has found peace following his recent struggle with cancer. Keith was born on November 8, 1944 in Winnipeg, MB, the elder son of the late Victor and Mary Jones. Keith married the love of his life Laurel (née MacColl) on October 18, 1969 and they recently celebrated their 50th anniversary. Keith was a lover of the outdoors, an active church member and a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his beloved wife Laurel, his much-loved sons Christopher (Abby Ann) of Boston, MA and Andrew (Anna) of Ottawa, ON, as well as his cherished grandchildren Sophie and Ryan. He leaves his brother Brian (Lowell) and sister-in-law Janice (Charlie) of Winnipeg, MB and many treasured extended family and friends. A funeral service to celebrate Keith's life will be held on Saturday, February 1 at 11 a.m. at the Church of St. John the Evangelist (99 Brock Street, Peterborough). In lieu of flowers, donations to the PRHC Foundation would be welcome.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KEITH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -