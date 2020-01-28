|
|
It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Keith on January 20, 2020 at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre (PRHC). We take comfort knowing that he has found peace following his recent struggle with cancer. Keith was born on November 8, 1944 in Winnipeg, MB, the elder son of the late Victor and Mary Jones. Keith married the love of his life Laurel (née MacColl) on October 18, 1969 and they recently celebrated their 50th anniversary. Keith was a lover of the outdoors, an active church member and a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his beloved wife Laurel, his much-loved sons Christopher (Abby Ann) of Boston, MA and Andrew (Anna) of Ottawa, ON, as well as his cherished grandchildren Sophie and Ryan. He leaves his brother Brian (Lowell) and sister-in-law Janice (Charlie) of Winnipeg, MB and many treasured extended family and friends. A funeral service to celebrate Keith's life will be held on Saturday, February 1 at 11 a.m. at the Church of St. John the Evangelist (99 Brock Street, Peterborough). In lieu of flowers, donations to the PRHC Foundation would be welcome.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 28, 2020