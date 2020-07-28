1929 - 2020 Keith passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the age of 91 at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. He is loved and will be missed by his wife of 64 years Marion (Oddie) Gummo, daughter Kathryn, and sons Garth (Judy) and David, grandchildren Andrew Ainscow, Jennifer Ainscow, Cameron (Vanessa) Gummo, Candice (Lucas) Gummo, Liam Gummo and Owen Gummo. Keith was born in Hamilton to Erland and Gertrude Gummo (predeceased) and was brother to John Gummo (Marilyn, predeceased), Margaret Culpin (predeceased) and Patricia Gummo. Predeceased by brothers and sisters-in-law Ken Oddie (Lorna), Roy Oddie (Doris), Jean Simmons (Bill) and Doug Oddie (Doreen). Keith will also be missed by many nieces and nephews. He began his career in Belleville with Ontario Hydro in 1949. He spent 6 years in Abitibi Canyon before settling in New Liskeard where he retired after 38 years of mechanical maintenance in Cobalt, Ontario. Keith enjoyed many trips on his motorcycles through the years. Traveling back to New Liskeard for over 20+ years to the Bikers Reunion was an annual event he looked forward to. Keith enjoyed a good game of cribbage with whomever was up for the challenge. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Peterborough Regional Health Centre & The Regency, Lakefield, for the care and compassion given to Keith. A funeral service will be held at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen St., Lakefield, on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Please visit www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
to sign up to attend. Spaces are limited. Masks are mandatory if attending in person. Alternatively, you are invited to watch by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
at service time. Reverend Kerrie Perry officiating. Interment, Burnbrae Cemetery, Campbellford. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the charity of one's choice
by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
or by calling 705-652-3355.