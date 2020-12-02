Passed away peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Kelly was the founder and operator of Sound Hearing Solutions in Port Hope and Newcastle, Recipient of the 2018 International Hearing Society - Outstanding Professional Member Award, Past President of the Port Hope Rotary Club and former President of the Port Hope HBIA. Beloved wife of Kevin Batten. Loving mother of Douglas MacKenzie (Krista), Kendra Coady (Sam), Bryan Morgan (Mimi), step-mother of Kelly Anne Batten and grandmother of Felix and Gus Coady, daughter of Rick Morgan (Sandy) and the late Dianne. Kelly is survived by her step-father Stephen Bernath (Marie). Sister of Richard Bernath (Mark), and James Bernath (Ozzie), Stephen and Todd Morgan and Kyle Marsh (Nina). Also survived by her nieces and nephews. A private family memorial service will be held at the Allison Funeral Home, Port Hope. A public celebration of life will be held in 2021. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
.