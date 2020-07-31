Peacefully at PRHC palliative care unit on July 28, 2020. Best friend, soul mate and beloved husband to Deborah (Stevens). Son of Max and Muriel Curvin, brother of Gord (predeceased) (Sandra), Fred (Judy), and Connie McCracken (Dave). Brother-in-law to Michael Stevens (Susan) and Valerie Stevens. Loving uncle to Rosemarie, Robin, Dianne, Kevin, Derrick, Lori, Rob and Ryan. Ken loved nothing better than to be outdoors and moving, moving, moving. In later years, he became a devoted Blue Jays fan. He loved his family quietly, but deeply. And he loved jokes - the worse the better. Until we meet again, my heart, my soul, my best friend. Special thanks to Drs. Geoff Grieve and Wm. Hughes for years of care for Ken. Visitation will be held at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE 2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 7:00- 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service to held in Highland Park Funeral Centre on Saturday, August 8 2020 at 10:30 am. Covid protocols will be in place and a mask is mandatory. Limited capacity for both the visitation and funeral service. Interment to follow at Little Lake Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Lung Association, YWCA Crossroads or the Ptbo. Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com