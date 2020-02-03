|
Suddenly passed away peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the age of 70 after a yearlong battle with cancer. Kenny, originally of Toronto, moved to Buckhorn to raise his family. He enjoyed fishing and hunting over the years before comfortably retiring and moving in with his daughter for the next 15 years. Loving and cherished father of Leanne (Bill Taylor). Brother of Linda Burch (Tim), Donna Connor, and Brenda Lidstone. Predeceased by his parents, Bob and Lillian Connor, and his siblings, Bobby, Sandra, Barry, and Patricia Connor. He will be missed by his many cousins, nieces and nephew, and many friends. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements are entrusted to HENDREN FUNERAL HOME, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield. A private gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 3, 2020