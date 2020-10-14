Passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Bridge Hospice in Warkworth, Ontario, after a short illness. He is survived by his children Lynn Hulsman (Gord Mullins), Allan Hulsman, Kimberly Hulsman and his two older sisters Martha Byrnes and Margeurite Finnegan. Loving husband of the late Marie Hulsman and the son of the late Joseph and Louisa Hulsmans. Ken touched many lives and will be remembered by family and dear friends. He was an active Rotarian, Paul Harris Fellow, entrepreneur, past president of Campbellford Minor Hockey and restauranteur (Striders Dining Lounge). Due to circumstances around Covid19 a Celebration of Life will be postponed to a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Campbellford Memorial Hospital Foundation and, or The Bridge Hospice in Warkworth. Online condolences can be made at www.quintecremationservices.com
R.I.P. Kenneth Laurent Charles Hulsman May 31, 1932 - October 10, 2020