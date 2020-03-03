|
Passed away peacefully at home with his family at his side, on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Ken of Peterborough, formerly of Courtice, was 64 years of age. Beloved husband of Patricia (Ward) after 39 years together. Loving father of Jason Griffiths. Dear brother of Lance Livingstone, Carol Emon (Michael), Dennis Livingstone (Diane) and the late Barry Livingstone (surviving wife Janice). Dear brother-in-law of James Ward, Valerie Ward and Michelle Ward (Brian Mosley). Much loved uncle of twelve and great uncle of nine. Ken was loved and will be remembered by many other relatives and friends, including his two dogs, "Milo" and "Meesha". Retired GM employee for 30.2 years. Member and Past President of the Peterborough Bridge Club and Avid Golfer. Ken loved taking long drives with Trish and the family. A Memorial Reception will be held at the Ashburnham Funeral Home & Reception Centre, 840 Armour Road, Peterborough, on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 2-6 p.m., with Words of Remembrance at 4 p.m. If desired, donations in Ken's memory directed to the or a charity or your choice would be appreciated, and may be made at www.ashburnhamfuneral.ca.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 3, 2020