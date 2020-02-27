Home

Kenneth Norman "Ken" McConkey

Kenneth Norman "Ken" McConkey Obituary
Passed away on February 26, 2020, at PRHC after a brief illness, in his 86th year. Beloved husband of Doreen Cameron-Almquist. Father of Dianne (Alec), Bernadette (Clint), Mary Louise, Norma (Terry), Steve (Suzanne), and Norman (Laura) and the late Michele (Steve). Beloved son of the late Norman W. McConkey and Almeara Feeley. Fondly remembered by 19 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren. Brother of Rosemary, Norma, Carolyn, Peter, Priscilla, Alyss Ann (deceased) and John (deceased), sister-in-law Sheila, Jacqueline, Betty Ann and Ella Mae. Ken worked for many years as a nuclear engineer CAPD at CGE Peterborough. Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Highland Park Funeral Centre, 2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough. Parish Prayers will begin at 2 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:45 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, 386 Rogers St., Peterborough. Burial will follow at Highland Park Cemetery. In memory of Ken, donations may be made to the PRHC or St. Joseph's at Fleming. Online Book of Condolence may be signed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 27, 2020
