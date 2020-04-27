|
|
Entered into rest suddenly on April 24, 2020 in his 60th year at home surrounded by family. Beloved husband and soul mate of Tina (Campbell). Proud and loving father of Dylan and Emily. Ken will be missed by all including his shih tzu Buddy. Predeceased by his brother Jim (Dec. 2019) Survived by his parents Lawrence and Jean, mother-in-law Valerie (late Rick), sister-in-law Sherry (Eddie Blackbourn), brother-in-law Richie (Shelly). Ken was a very proud uncle to many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Ken will be missed by many friends, aunts, uncles and cousins. Private family arrangements have been made with Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ken's memory, to the YWCA Peterborough Haliburton.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 27, 2020