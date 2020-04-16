|
Born August 24, 1926. Survived by his wife Alma of 75 years. Ken passed away from pneumonia early Wednesday morning at the Riverview Manor nursing home where his wife still resides. He was in his 94th year. Devoted father to Pauline Bruce (predeceased) and Keith Byrd. Loving grandfather and great-grandfather to so many. His grandchildren include Paul Bruce, James Bruce, Bradley Bruce, Richard Bruce, Chandra Kowalski, Mandy Byrd, Jon Funston, Joe Funston, and Brittney Byrd. Ken worked as a custodian for Central Public School and Peterborough Collegiate High school. After retiring, he worked in the penalty box and as a ticket taker for the Peterborough Memorial Centre for 50 years. Ken loved to make friends from strangers and could not go anywhere in Peterborough without bumping into someone he knew. Grandpa Bird will be deeply missed. There will be no service or visitation.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 16, 2020