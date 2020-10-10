1/2
Kent Leroy EDWARDS
Kent Leroy Edwards (22 June 1942 - 16 September 2020) left this world in the loving arms of his children, having lived his life with strength, determination and a desire to make the most of all that life offered. He spent the last twenty years focused on family and travel, and was happiest walking the beaches of Sanibel, Florida or St Maarten in the Caribbean with children and grandchildren by his side. A graduate of Waterloo University with a degree in Electrical Engineering, Kent went on to acquire his MBA at McMaster while balancing a young family. Career highlights included holding the positions of Assistant Manager of the Public Utilities Commission in Brantford, and then the General Manager first in Peterborough and then Windsor, Ontario. He was also President of the Municipal Engineers Association of Ontario. At his retirement, Kent was presented with the Queen's Jubilee Medal by the Mayor of Windsor. Kent lived in the here and now, found the best in things, and was not a man to complain. Having suffered a severe stroke twenty years ago and facing the death of his wife and youngest daughter, Kent battled back to walk, talk, and live life on his terms, much to the admiration of all those who knew and loved him. His most recent battle with cancer was fought the way he lived: with unflinching courage and a focus on all that was good. Beloved father of Karen Margaret Johnstone (Mike), Robin Leigh Edwards (Amie), and David Kent Edwards (Arianne). Predeceased by his wife Margaret Ruth and cherished daughter Alison Jayne (Joe). Adored grandfather to Nicholas, Faelynn, Benjamin, Ruadhán, Riel, Jill, Abigail, Quinn, and Tom. Much-loved brother to Ralph (Corinne), Joan (William) and Al (Geraldine). Celebrated uncle to Scott, Trevor, Blake, Kevin, Paul and Kathryn. Kent's passion for life, love of family, and his incredible strength and determination is a challenge to all of us to live every moment of life to its fullest. Donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Oct. 10, 2020.
