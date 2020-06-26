Kevin THORNTON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
I had an opportunity to raise two extroordinary young men. Kevin and Steven were the love of my life. Big sister Sherida and big brother Tom Jr. have always been the love of their life. The Lord has called Kevin home to rest at 37 (June 15, 2020). Kevin was very passionate about sports, politics and most of all his family. My husband and I (Thomas and Nancy), Megan and Brianna, have been overwhelmed with kindness from our family, friends and strangers. We have been very lucky to have such a great support system. Feeling grateful Thomas and Nancy Thornton. Education fund for Brianna; send donations to Kawartha Credit Union c/o Joanne McLaren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery
2510 Bensfort Rd.
Peterborough, ON K9J 1C5
(705) 745-6984
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved