Kevin THORNTON

I had an opportunity to raise two extroordinary young men. Kevin and Steven were the love of my life. Big sister Sherida and big brother Tom Jr. have always been the love of their life. The Lord has called Kevin home to rest at 37 (June 15, 2020). Kevin was very passionate about sports, politics and most of all his family. My husband and I (Thomas and Nancy), Megan and Brianna, have been overwhelmed with kindness from our family, friends and strangers. We have been very lucky to have such a great support system. Feeling grateful Thomas and Nancy Thornton. Education fund for Brianna; send donations to Kawartha Credit Union c/o Joanne McLaren.



