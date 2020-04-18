|
|
1962 - 2020 It is with great sadness we are announcing the passing of our beautiful, brave Kimberley on April 7 with her mother, stepfather and brother Douglas by her side. She fought the good fight right to the end. Cherished and beloved by her mom (Arlene), stepfather (Alec), husband (Stephen in Peterborough); sisters Bonnie and Ailene; brothers John and Douglas; nieces Johlene, Hannah and Danielle; nephews Jesse, Brodie, Mitchell, Cameron and Patrick; brother in laws Ted, Tim and Scott; stepbrothers Benjamin, William (deceased), stepsister Belinda; and many good friends. The family would like to thank the caring staff at KGH especially Dr. Kenny Kwong who helped us through the final hours. Donations to the UHKF (Cancer Centre of South Eastern Ontario) would be greatly appreciated. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Kim's final thoughts were that she was embarking on a wondrous new adventure. www.jamesreidfuneralhome.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 18, 2020